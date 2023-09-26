Popular Bengals tailgate to remain this season, even if building sold, official says

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Longworth Hall is a long-time home of Cincinnati Bengals tailgaters, and it will continue to be through this season if a sale goes through, an official said.

On Sept. 15, tenants were informed the east portion of the building would be sold to the Ohio Department of Transportation. ODOT hasn’t confirmed the sale but did say it has been trying to buy the building for over a decade

“Nothing has changed as far as purchasing the property, “ODOT Press Secretary Matt Bruning said. “As for tailgating, that will continue. We have been and will continue communicating with the Bengals about how that will work as we get close to construction. That wouldn’t affect anything this season.”

Located at 700 Pete Rose Way, the building is an ideal position for fans to gather before games.

“I’ve been to tailgates at other lots and it’s nothing like this one,” fan Brandi Pace said at the Longsworth Hall parking lot. “People show up in tiger onesies and all this crazy gear. Everyone’s blasting, ‘Welcome to the Jungle.’ It just really makes you feel like you’re here for the Cincinnati Bengals.”

Longworth Hall was built in 1904 and originally called the Baltimore and Ohio Freight Terminal. Its sister building, Camden Yards, is in Baltimore.

The building is over a quarter of a mile long and is one of the longest in the US.

