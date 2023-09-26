Contests
Proposed lodging tax increase could help pay for convention center renovation

The projected cost of renovations to the Duke Energy Convention Center alone is approximately $200 million.(WXIX)
By Megan O'Rourke
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Hamilton County Commissioners met Tuesday, and on their agenda was a proposal to increase the county’s occupancy tax by 1% to help pay for Duke Energy Convention Center renovations.

Hamilton County leaders are working to figure out how to best pay for renovations to the Duke Energy Convention Center that is tentatively scheduled to start in 2024.

The projected cost of renovations to the convention center alone is approximately $200 million.

That would cover an overhaul of the outdated exterior facade, extending exhibit hall space, upgrades to aging building infrastructure and more.

Under the current funding model, the renovation work would be paid for with transient occupancy tax dollars (TOT), also known as lodging taxes.

At its current rate, that tax is 10.5%.

An additional 1% is now being proposed. If approved, the new rate would climb to 11.5%.

If passed, the increased tax still wouldn’t cover other Convention District Projects like an 800-room headquarter hotel, which carries its own projected $480 million price tag.

Hamilton County officials say the goal is to complete negotiations and present the hotel financing plan in early 2024.

Commissioners did not decide Tuesday on the proposed occupancy tax increase.

The resolution is expected to be voted on during the commission’s Oct. 5 meeting.

Work on the Duke Energy Convention Center is currently expected to be completed in 2026.

