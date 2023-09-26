Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Tuesday will be quite nice with a mix of sun and clouds and a high of 82.

Wednesday will be cooler with a chance for much needed rain. So far this month we have measured0.35″of rain at CVG in only 3 days with measurable rainfall. . Showers will be possible Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the upper 70s. Some spots could measure as much as one inch of rain and a few of us may hera a clap or two of thunder.

There will be a few lingering showers early Friday with dry weather returning for Friday evening.

The weekend is forecast calls for dry and warm weather. Right now it looks like the first few days of October will bring additional rain.

