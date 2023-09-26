Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day

By Catherine Bodak
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 6:38 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Tuesday will be quite nice with a mix of sun and clouds and a high of 82.

Wednesday will be cooler with a chance for much needed rain. So far this month we have measured0.35″of rain at CVG in only 3 days with measurable rainfall. . Showers will be possible Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the upper 70s. Some spots could measure as much as one inch of rain and a few of us may hera a clap or two of thunder.

There will be a few lingering showers early Friday with dry weather returning for Friday evening.

The weekend is forecast calls for dry and warm weather. Right now it looks like the first few days of October will bring additional rain.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Catherine's Tuesday Forecast

Most Read

A parent was arrested at Anderson High School during the homecoming dance Saturday night,...
Parent arrested at Anderson High School’s homecoming dance
A criminal investigation is underway into “alleged payroll irregularities” in the Ross Township...
Criminal investigation underway into Tri-State police department
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett gives his glove to a fan in the stands after a...
Plane carrying Pittsburgh Steelers makes emergency landing in Kansas City
Cincinnati police say they are investigating a fatal shooting in Winton Terrace.
18-year-old dies after shooting in Winton Terrace, police say
Taylor Swift, right, watches from a suite alongside Travis Kelce's mother, Donna Kelce, inside...
Taylor Swift spotted at Chiefs game amid Travis Kelce dating rumors

Latest News

Catherine's Tuesday Forecast
Steve Horstmeyer
When Will It Rain? Maybe This Week
Evening Forecast
Evening Forecast
Ashley Smith is a meteorologist for FOX19 NOW
Another dry day before much needed rain arrives