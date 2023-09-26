Will accused killer of Cincinnati mother and toddler face death penalty? Judge decides Tuesday

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WXIX) - Nearly three years after the vicious slayings of a Cincinnati mother and her 3-year-old son, a judge is expected to announce Tuesday whether their accused killer will continue to face the death penalty.

The suspect, Desean Brown, 23, is scheduled to appear at 10 a.m. before Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Megan Shanahan.

Once she rules on the death penalty question, she could set his trial date.

Brown is charged with two counts of aggravated murder and one count each of abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence in the December 2020 deaths of Nyteisha Lattimore, 29, and her toddler son, Nylo.

Brown’s lawyers want the death penalty taken off the table ahead of his trial, arguing he is seriously mentally ill and incapable of knowing what he was doing.

Prosecutors strongly object, citing multiple steps they say he took in trying to cover up the slayings. That proves he knew precisely what he was doing, they say.

Brown is being held on an order of “no bond” at the Hamilton County jail while he awaits trial.

Lattimore was found stabbed to death and abandoned on Pete Rose Way near the Purple People Bridge over the Ohio River between downtown Cincinnati and Covington around 3:30 a.m. on Dec. 12, 2020. Her son’s stroller was found along the river nearby.

Cincinnati police have testified Brown was motivated to kill her because he blamed Lattimore for miscarrying his baby and talked about killing her and her son in retaliation.

They believe Brown actually killed Lattimore on Dec. 5, 2020, and left her body in the apartment for five days. The day after killing Lattimore, they say Brown threw Nylo off the Purple People Bridge while he was still alive in the middle of the night.

The little boy’s body has never been found despite exhaustive searches that combed miles of the river banks in Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana.

Prosecutors have said in news conferences and prior court hearings in the case that Brown researched online how to clean up blood and then tried to clean up the crime scene, bought a body bag on eBay and lied to the Uber driver who took him to the river by saying the body bag he had with him was full of clothes and other personal items.

Three psychologists who interviewed Brown testified at his most recent hearing.

Two said he has bipolar disorder but one said it doesn’t impact his ability to know right from wrong.

The third psychologist said Brown doesn’t have a serious mental illness.

