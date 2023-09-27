Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

200-pound tortoise back at home after found wandering streets

Animal officials in Dallas have located the rightful owner of a 200-pound missing tortoise. (SOURCE: WFAA)
By Sydney Persing
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (WFAA) – A great mystery in Texas involving a giant tortoise has been solved.

Dallas Animal Services has been trying to locate the rightful owner of a 200-pound tortoise after it was found wandering the streets last week.

Field supervisors got the call for the lost tortoise on Sept. 19.

“It was bizarre. It was just the strangest thing,” field supervisor Shannon Miller said.

The owner was finally found thanks to social media.

DAS posted a picture of the tortoise online and asked anyone who might have lost him to give them a call.

More than 20 people contacted them.

“I thought, how can this many people have lost their tortoise and not find it?” Assistant Director of DAS Mary Martin said.

Finally, the tortoise’s rightful owner, Gabriel Fernandez, came forward after he saw the viral post.

“As soon as I saw him I knew right away it was him,” Fernandez said.

The giant tortoise, named Lorenzo, escaped from under a fence at Fernandez’s home.

At the home are 41 other pets, including a spider monkey that wears dresses and a diaper.

As it turns out, the tortoise has another claim to fame. Lorenzo also used to live at the zoo in the Netflix show “Tiger King.”

“Oh yeah, that’s funny, I got him from Jeff Lowe who was on the ‘Tiger King,’” Fernandez said.

Lorenzo survived five long weeks in the wild, and his strange story is also a sweet one after Lorenzo was brought back home.

“If it wasn’t for everybody sharing, I never would’ve seen it,” Fernandez said.

Fernandez’s five children were also happy to see their favorite pet back at home.

Lorenzo is a sulcata tortoise. They tend to get very big and love to dig, often escaping under fences, which is why DAS believes so many people thought Lorenzo could have been their tortoise.

Copyright 2023 WFAA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A parent was arrested at Anderson High School during the homecoming dance Saturday night,...
Parent arrested at Anderson High School’s homecoming dance
A skid mark shows the site of an early Tuesday fatal ambulance crash in Geauga County, Ohio.
Ambulance patient dies, 2 medics seriously injured after crash in Ohio
FILE - David McCallum, star of the NBC-TV series "The Invisible Man," is shown during an...
David McCallum, star of hit TV series ‘The Man From U.N.C.L.E.’ and ‘NCIS,’ dies at 90
Prosecutors say Desean Brown stabbed Nyteisha Lattimore to death in her Walnut Hills apartment...
Accused killer of Nylo Lattimore, mother can face death penalty, judge says
A criminal investigation is underway into “alleged payroll irregularities” in the Ross Township...
Criminal investigation underway into Tri-State police department

Latest News

Joseph Eubank was 17 when he pleaded guilty in 2020 to raping a teenage girl and sexually...
Convicted serial rapist denied probation, court docs say
Convicted serial rapist denied probation, court docs say
Convicted serial rapist denied probation, court docs say
Voters decide on sale of Cincinnati's southern railroad in November
Voters decide on sale of Cincinnati's southern railroad in November
FILE - Republican presidential candidates, from left, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson,...
Republicans face growing urgency to stop Trump as they enter the second presidential debate
Brooke Shepard was sentenced to 10 years in prison for her role in the August 2022 killing of...
Woman sentenced for lending SUV in Covington robbery in which man was killed for $6