73-year-old woman killed in Cincinnati crash

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 73-year-old woman was killed and two people including a teenager were hospitalized in an overnight crash, according to Cincinnati police.

It happened in the 1800 block of Harrison Avenue in South Fairmount just before 9 p.m. Tuesday night.

A preliminary investigation determined a 2007 Ford F-150 pickup truck heading northwest on Harrison Avenue struck a 2009 Kia Rio traveling in the opposite direction, the police department’s traffic unit said in a news release.

The 73-year-old woman was driving the Kia. She was transported by the Cincinnati Fire Department to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where police say she later succumbed to her injuries.

Her passenger, 14, was taken to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Ford, a 40-year-old man, was transported to UC hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Both people in the Kia were wearing seat belts, they said, but the pickup truck driver was not.

No names were released.

“Excessive speed and impairment are being investigated as contributing factors in the crash,” police wrote in the news release.

Any witnesses to this crash are asked to contact the Cincinnati Police Department’s Traffic Unit at 513-352-2514.

