Butler County asks court to cut ties with former auditor in civil lawsuit

Butler County Prosecutor Mike Gmoser and his chief assistant prosecutor, Dan Ferguson, filed a motion this week seeking a hearing to determine if the county is still obligated to defend Reynolds and pay possible damages and/or attorneys’ fees.

Reynolds was accused in a lawsuit filed two years ago this month of interfering with the development deals of a longtime neighbor and business owner, Gerald Parks, 90, who lives on Hamilton Mason Road.

He recently won a big victory in the case when a visiting judge tossed out most of the claims. The remaining claim goes to trial on Oct. 30.

But now, Butler County’s lawyers contend in court records that Reynolds acted outside his official responsibilities as the county auditor and “Butler County asserts that the actions of Mr. Reynolds were not in good faith, which relieves Butler County of any duty to defend or indemnify Mr. Reynolds.”

Because the lawsuit named Reynolds in his professional and personal capacity, the county had to cover his legal defense in his professional capacity.

So far, taxpayers have shelled out $100,000 for his defense, county records show.

That was the deductible the county was required to pay before the county’s insurance carrier began to cover Reynolds’ legal expenses.

To date, the insurance carrier has paid more than $40,000 in additional legal fees.

FOX19 NOW reached out to four attorneys for Reynolds on Tuesday seeking comment.

None responded.

Butler County prosecutors also declined to comment for this story.

Reynolds served as Butler County’s top fiscal officer from 2008 until late December, when he was forced to step down just before he began his fifth term in office after he was convicted of a felony public corruption-related charge.

He was indicted last year on six charges total in a case prosecuted by the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.

The jury acquitted Reynolds of three other felony charges including bribery and one misdemeanor charge, and prosecutors dropped another charge just before his trial started.

The charge he was convicted of is unlawful interest in a public contract.

It’s related to a suggestion he made to the Lakota Local Schools treasurer for a private golf academy to be built at Four Bridges County Club using hundreds of thousands of dollars in money the school district receives annually from the auditor’s office.

The school district’s attorneys advised the treasurer against it, school emails show.

State law prohibits a public official from authorizing or influencing a public contract that either the official, a family member, or a business associate has an interest in.

At the time Reynolds made the suggestion for the golf academy on private property, in addition to being the county auditor, he lived at Four Bridges, he lived at Four Bridges, was a member of the Four Bridges Golf Course and his daughter played for the Lakota East High School golf team, according to Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones.

The lawsuit Reynolds still faces originally mirrored some of the criminal charges he was acquitted of.

He fought the case since Day 1, insisting the allegations were not true.

The suit initially named other defendants including Liberty Township Trustee Tom Farrell who were dismissed.

The claim going forward against Reynolds is now one of torturous interference with a business relationship, not the original accusation of interference with a contract, court records show.

It relates to accusations Reynolds allegedly influenced Liberty Township trustees for one of the contracts because “plaintiffs presented evidence showing there is a genuine issue as to whether (Reynolds) improperly influenced members of the Liberty Twp. board of trustees,” the visiting judge wrote.

Farrell and another Liberty Township trustee, Steve Schramm, were both recently subpoenaed to testify at the trial, court records show.

Schramm testified at Reynolds’ criminal trial last year that “it was a good thing to do for the township, and for me, personally, to maintain a decent relationship with one of the most powerful politicians in Butler County,” Visiting Judge Dennis Langer wrote in his decision, quoting from the trial testimony.

Reynolds was sentenced in his criminal case earlier this year to 30 days in jail and five years of probation with supervision.

The judge issued a stay on his jail time pending the outcome of his expected appeal.

Reynolds, 53, also was ordered to pay the maximum fine of $5,000, the cost of his supervision and all court costs and taxpayer costs.

In addition, he must be fully employed or complete 100 hours of community service.

Former Butler County Treasurer Nancy Nix is now the county auditor.

