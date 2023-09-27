Contests
Child with rare brain cancer wishes to meet Bengals’ Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase

By Kendall Hyde
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A Northern Kentucky 11-year-old with a rare form of brain cancer is wishing to meet the Bengals’ Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase.

Gavin Hoagie was diagnosed with medulloblastoma group three on June 6, 2022.

According to the family’s doctors, it’s a very aggressive form of brain cancer with a low survival rate.

He then went through several weeks of radiation treatment and intensive chemotherapy treatments.

During the chemo, Hogie underwent several surgeries, but the fourth and last treatment landed him in the ICU. He eventually had to have an emergency MRI, and through the MRI, doctors found out that the cancer had been growing, Gavin’s father, Darren Hoagie, said.

With nothing left to do, doctors gave Gavin and his family a final message.

“Go home and make as many memories as possible with him,” Darren said.

Gavin says he has been trying to keep his family calm during this difficult time.

“It takes a while to get used to knowing that, but then when you get used to that, it gets easy,” Gavin said.

Two Northern Kentucky residents, Brian Delaney and Brian Keith, heard about his story, so they dressed up in Bengals gear and delivered gifts and food to Gavin’s home.

“Just seeing what the family is going through and what the child is going through it just broke my heart and made me want to do something about it,” Keith said.

Amid his struggle, Gavin states that all he wants is to meet his two favorite players.

“They’re family members, and they’re the best players ever,” Gavin said.

The family says they have been invited to the Bengals game against the Tennesee Titans on Sunday, and are hoping to make Gavin’s dream come true.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

