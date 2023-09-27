Contests
Clermont County court sentences man convicted of child rape

Jose Barahona-Lara
Jose Barahona-Lara(Jose Barahona-Lara)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BATAVIA, Ohio (WXIX) - A Clermont County court sentenced a man on Wednesday after he was found guilty of child rape.

Jose Barahona-Lara, 31, was convicted in July of seven counts of rape against a child under the age of 13 with an added specification of force and three counts of gross sexual imposition against a child under the age of 13, according to the Clermont County Prosecutor’s Office.

Barahona-Lara won’t be eligible for parole for 75 years, they explained.

“Today, a young girl’s abuser received essentially a life sentence,” Clermont County Prosecuting Attorney Mark Tekulve said in a statement. “She and other children are in a safer place now that he will spend his life behind bars.

Tekulve said prosecutors had learned Barahona-Lara was planning to leave the country prior to his trial.

Officers with the Union Township Police Department arrested him at his home before his trial and found a plane ticket to El Salvador hidden under his mattress.

