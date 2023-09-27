Convicted serial rapist denied probation, court docs say

Previous coverage in video above

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A Kenton County judge has denied probation for a convicted serial rapist, court documents say.

Joseph Eubank was 17 when he pleaded guilty to raping a teenage girl and sexually abusing three others. Since the Department of Corrections allowed him to stay in a juvenile facility until his 21st birthday, he was able to file for probation.

Since the judge denied probation, Eubank will serve 25 years in adult prison minus about four years spent in the juvenile facility.

“I’m sorry the victims and their families had to suffer through this, but I’m glad Judge Molloy got it right. Her ruling will finally bring justice the victims have awaited for years,” said Kenton County Commonwealth’s Attorney Rob Sanders. “This is a signal to victims that the system can work. There are police and prosecutors who will believe you and fight for you. And, sooner or later, justice will be served”

Eubank’s attorney filed the motion for probation in early September. At that time, the attorney provided a statement to FOX19 NOW:

“In Kentucky, when a child commits a crime, the law requires our juvenile system to work to rehabilitate the child so the child will become a positive citizen. Our system has succeeded with Joseph Eubank. Under our law, we don’t give up on children. Our law recognizes that children who commit crimes are fallible human beings who, with mercy and hard work, can become better people as adults. Joseph has earned the support of people in the community who have had the courage to stand up for what is right and just.”

The motion for probation said Eubank has demonstrated that he is not likely to re-offend. It further said he is best suited for community care, not correctional treatment and probation will not lessen the seriousness of his offenses.

The prosecution filed their response to the motion, greatly opposing Eubank’s release. They said it would be an injustice, and there is nothing he could have done or accomplished in less than three years to make up for being a serial rapist.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.