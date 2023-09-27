FIRST ALERT: Scattered showers, storms this afternoon & Thursday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Downpours Wednesday morning especially south and east of Cincinnati, will keep roads wet with standing water. The chance for a thunderstorm also remains, with more rain and downpours during the afternoon, and overnight into Thursday morning.

There are four reasons Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day:

1. Roads have collected oil and other lubricants, coolant and other substances related to transportation. These are frequently washed off the roads by normal rainfall. Because the weather has been so dry a thin, slick film will coat roads that receive light rainfall.

2. Soils are baked dry and have a “crust” that causes water to runoff quickly. Despite the dry conditions heavy rainfall does not quickly soak in, and could lead to short-duration street flooding.

3. Trees that were in poor shape before this dry spell have been weakened and many limbs have drive out. Gusty winds could cause them to fall.

4. We are out of practice driving in the rain and reduced visibility could be a problem. The rain chances will be off-and-on much of the day. We have a marginal threat for severe weather although we think most storms will be sub-severe.

Rain and storm chances linger Thursday too.

Dry weather returns in time for the weekend and for Friday night football games. Highs return to the low 80s this weekend with partly cloudy skies.

