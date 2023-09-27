Forest Park auto body shop catches on fire
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:13 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
FOREST PARK, Ohio (WXIX) - Fire crews are investigating the cause of an early morning blaze at a Forest Park auto body shop.
It was reported around 1 a.m. Wednesday at Auto City on Northland Boulevard.
No injuries were reported.
Fire crews cleared the scene by 3:30 a.m.
