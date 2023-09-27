Forest Park auto body shop catches on fire

FOREST PARK, Ohio (WXIX) - Fire crews are investigating the cause of an early morning blaze at a Forest Park auto body shop.

It was reported around 1 a.m. Wednesday at Auto City on Northland Boulevard.

No injuries were reported.

Fire crews cleared the scene by 3:30 a.m.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.