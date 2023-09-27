Former Hamilton police sergeant sentenced in vehicular assault, OVI case

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) -A former Hamilton police sergeant was sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty to vehicular assault, OVI, and assault stemming from an incident in Sept. 2022.

The judge sentenced Casey Johnson to five years of community control and treatment for alcohol to continue.

In addition, Johson has to pay a $500 fine plus court costs and will have his driver’s license suspended for a year.

If he does violate this order, he will have to serve at least 180 days in jail.

During his sentencing, one of the victims had a letter they read to the court.

“I still have healing to do, but I will get there eventually. Even though it will take me years to heal physically and emotionally, I am no longer angry. I’m glad Casey is getting help with his drinking and anger issues,” one of the victims said.

Attorneys from both sides also had a chance to address the judge.

“We’re asking the court to not judge him based on not just what took place on Sept. 16th, 2022, but to judge him based on his entire life. His entire law-abiding life,” attorney Lawrence Hawkins III.

The prosecution usually will follow with their thoughts, but this time, they took a different approach, discussing the PTSD that Johnson suffered after shooting and killing a suspect while on the job years ago. It was a topic that Johnson or his attorneys never discussed.

“We should do justice, and when we see that, some things may not be mentioned, as has not been mentioned here today, with respect to his background in that shooting incident. It needed to be said, and that’s why I am saying those things now for your consideration,” Prosecutor Mike Gmoser said.

In August, Johnson changed his plea to guilty for charges of aggravated vehicular assault, OVI, and assault one year and one month after he was arrested by the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, according to Butler County court records.

As part of his plea deal, the former Hamilton officer cannot seek employment as a police officer elsewhere and must give up his Ohio Peace Office Certification, the court document explains.

On Sept. 17, 2022, Johnson was arrested by the Butler County Sheriff’s Office for an altercation that happened the night before at Ross High School during a football game, the Hamilton Police Department said at the time.

Police said Johnson got into a fight with a woman, and after leaving the game, he got into a crash.

Johnson was off-duty at the time, police previously explained.

