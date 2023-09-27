Group organizes homecoming parade for veteran

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Tri-State organization hosted its second event to honor those who fought for our country.

FOX19 NOW’s Jason Maxwell has more on the Welcome Home Veterans event.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.