Burrow talks after MNF win over Rams

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) speaks with Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver...
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) speaks with Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) before stretching for the NFL game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Monday, Sept. 25, 2023.(Albert Cesare/The Enquirer)
By B.J. Bethel
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow said his injured calf is continuing to heal following Monday’s win against the Los Angeles Rams.

Burrow said his calf was sore on Tuesday but felt better today.

“It will get better each week if I don’t have a setback,” Burrow said. “That means it will get stronger this week, and next week, if I don’t get a setback, it will continue to get stronger.”

Burrow was 26-of-49 for 259 yards and an interception. He was sacked twice during the game.

For the season, Burrow is 67-of-121 for 563 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Burrow’s completion percentage has fallen drastically - he is a 67.3 percent career passer, but is only completing 55.4 percent of his passes this season.

