Man in jail for video recording woman in bathroom

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Hamilton County man is in jail after he was accused of recording videos of a woman while she was in the bathroom.

Kenneth Cate, 45, was charged by Hamilton County Sheriff’s deputies with three counts of pandering obscenity involving an impaired person on Tuesday.

Detectives executed a search warrant on Sept. 16 and found three videos of the victim on Cate’s phone. The victim later verified she was the person in the videos.

He was originally charged with voyeurism, but the charge was dismissed on Tuesday before the new charges were filed.

Cate is scheduled to appear in Hamilton County court on Wednesday.

