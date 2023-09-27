Contests
Mt. Healthy Junior, Senior High School closed due to safety concerns

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOUNT HEALTHY, Ohio (WXIX) - Mt. Healthy Junior/Senior High School will be closed on Wednesday, according to a post on the district’s Facebook page.

“The Junior and Senior High School will be closed (Wednesday) due to a safety concern that requires further investigation,” the post stated. “Please rest assured that our top priority is the well-being of our students and staff and we are taking this precautionary to ensure their safety.”

The district didn’t state what caused the safety concern when they wrote on Facebook at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

