Mt. Healthy Junior/Senior High School closed today due to threat of violence

MT. HEALTHY, Ohio (WXIX) - Mt. Healthy Junior/Senior High School was closed Wednesday following claims of a potential shooting, district officials say.

Due to the concern about the threat of violence and student safety, officials say the decision was made to close the school.

“While the investigation has not found evidence to support the initial claim, we want to emphasize the importance of taking all threats seriously. The safety and security of our students and staff will always be our top priority, and we will continue to be vigilant in addressing any concerns that arise,” a statement from the Mt. Healthy School District said.

The district released a timeline of the events on Tuesday related to this incident:

9:14 p.m. - A student notified a teacher via email about a concerning threat

9:40 p.m. - The teacher checked their email and immediately informed Mt. Healthy administration

10: 31 p.m. - The decision was made to close the school and begin an investigation. Staff, families, and the community were contacted and information was also posted on the school’s social media

The school will operate as usual tomorrow with parent-teacher conferences resuming as scheduled, district officials say.

