Nonprofit hosting its largest yearly fundraiser to help pediatric cancer research

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Pediatric cancer is the leading cause of death by disease in American kids, according to a childhood cancer foundation, Alex’s Lemonade Stand.

A local nonprofit is trying to change that.

CancerFree Kids works to fund research for early-stage pediatric cancer.

They say if we fund more of those research projects, we can find more effective treatment and ultimately a cure for cancer.

“When you combine kids and you combine music, those are two of my big passions and this is a good way to knock those out of the park,” says CancerFree Kids Board Chairman Al Early.

Early is one of the members of Rockers 4 Research Allstar Band. They will perform Friday at the Celebration of Champions at MegaCorp Pavilion in Newport.

“[It’s] inspiring yet also motivating,” Executive Director Jill Brinck explains the atmosphere at the event, “We make sure that there are opportunities for those cases where the kids can’t be with us. Where they’re still in the hospital or God forbid a cure didn’t come soon enough.”

CancerFree Kids finds funding for early-stage cancer research which they say is severely underfunded. That funding helps support research at both Cincinnati Children’s Hospital and Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus.

At the event on Friday, there is a moving tribute before the concert which brings out a variety of emotions from joy and sadness to inspiration and hope.

“It’s humbling and we’re honored to fight on their behalf,” Brinck continues, “And truly the night is ultimately about giving hope for finding those better treatments because these families in this community, they know the journey and we want to bring awareness frankly to people that haven’t been through that journey.”

Last year this event raised $1.2 million. Every dollar raised will help fight pediatric cancer.

“Someday the moonshot of course is to solve cancer, and if we can solve Polio in Cincinnati, we can do it for cancer,” Early exclaims.

Here’s how you can get involved.

The pre-concert festivities are sold out, but you can still attend the concert this Friday. Gates open at 7:30 p.m. The concert runs from 8:30 p.m. till 11 p.m.

You can get tickets here. Kids under 12 are free and general admission tickets are $25 and VIP is $100 which includes an open bar.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.