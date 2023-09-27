P.G. Sittenfeld: Feds seek prison time for former Cincinnati councilman in corruption case

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Federal prosecutors want former Cincinnati City Council member P.G. Sittenfeld to serve about three years in prison and his legal defense team is seeking probation when he is sentenced Oct. 10, new court records show.

Sittenfeld faces up to 10 years for a bribery conviction and up to 20 years for attempted extortion, U.S. Attorney Kenneth Parker said last summer when Sittenfeld was convicted.

Now, they are recommending U.S. District Court Judge Douglas Cole send him to prison for anywhere from just under 3 years (33 months) to nearly 3.5 years (41 months).

“As a Cincinnati City Councilmember, Sittenfeld targeted, solicited contributions from, and then extorted a developer who Sittenfeld knew needed a deal with the city for a development project. Sittenfeld ultimately accepted $20,000 in bribe payments to his PAC from undercover FBI agents posing as corrupt businessmen working with the developer,” the government’s sentencing memo reads.

“This was not a single event, one-off deal, or momentary lapse in judgment. Sittenfeld’s actions were part of a broader strategy to use his position of power within local government and his prospects for higher office to extract financial contributions out of individuals who regularly conducted city business. In doing so, Sittenfeld made clear that his support for their city business was tied directly to their contributions to him. This is not faithful public service or even “politics as usual”—this is corruption.”

Federal prosecutors also note that he has not accepted any responsibility for his conduct pretrial, during trial or after the jury’s verdict.

Sittenfeld will immediately appeal his convictions after being sentenced, according to one of the exhibits attached to his sentencing memo.

Sittenfeld is one of three former Cincinnati council members arrested in 2020 and convicted on federal public corruption charges in a series of cases federal authorities launched in 2017.

Tamaya Dennard has already served her prison sentence.

She was arrested in February 2020 and pleaded guilty by year’s end to honest services wire fraud.

Sittenfeld and fellow councilman Jeff Pastor were both indicted within days of each other in November 2020.

In June, Pastor pleaded guilty to honest wires fraud. He could face up to two years in prison but will seek probation and has agreed to a forfeiture of $15,000.

Earlier this year, Judge Cole rejected Sittenfeld’s request to throw out his convictions and get a new trial.

Sittenfeld failed to present “any persuasive arguments” supporting either motion, the judge wrote in his 26-page order.

Before his trial during the summer of 2022, Sittenfeld rejected a plea deal that would have limited his punishment if found guilty from probation only to two years or less in prison, court records show.

Sittenfeld has insisted since the day he was indicted in November 2020 that all allegations were false.

But a jury found him guilty of the two public corruption charges in July 2022 following a two-and-a-half-week trial.

He was indicted on six total charges. The jury acquitted him on four of them: two counts of honest services wire fraud and one count each of bribery and extortion.

Sittenfeld was accused of promising to support, perform “official acts,” and “deliver the votes” to help the development of a property with sports betting at 435 Elm Street across from the Duke Energy Convention Center in Downtown Cincinnati in exchange for $40,000 in donations to his political action fund (PAC), federal court records show.

Sittenfeld’s indictment says he solicited the money in exchange for his support to develop the Elm Street property, which former Cincinnati Bengals player turned developer, Chinedum Ndukwe, envisioned as a hotel and office complex with apartments and a restaurant.

Sittenfeld’s attorneys have repeatedly said his indictment actually proved he did not commit a quid pro quo.

He has always been pro-development, his actions are all perfectly legal and this is typical business conducted by politicians, according to his defense.

They included all that and more in his 72-page sentencing memo which included excerpts from several character letters written on his behalf to Judge Cole as the judge considers Sittenfeld’s sentencing. The letters are from a wide array of people including his wife and sister; former Cincinnati Mayor Mark Mallory; current Cincinnati Councilman Reginald Harris; former chair of the Hamilton County Board of Elections Tim Burke and Montgomery Councilman Chris Dobrozsi and a neighbor who is a veteran captain of the U.S. Army, Phil Glotfelty.

“Since (the) first time I met PG, our friendship has grown and his sincerity, honesty, and integrity are without question,” reads Captain Glotfelty’s excerpted letter.

“He is the neighbor I trust to keep an eye out for my 13-year-old son running around the neighborhood. I trust him to house-sit while we are out of town. When he found out that I was converting to Catholicism, he invited me to go to our local parish with him. When our car had a dead battery in the winter, it was PG who trudged out into the snow to help with a jump. He also helped me to become active in our neighborhood council as a board member.

“He is a good husband, father, and neighbor. Character traits like these are hard to find…Throughout this period of struggle, PG has shown courage, joy, integrity, and perseverance.”

Cincinnati resident Christine Carli wrote in her letter how Sittenfeld came out to meet her on “an oppressively hot summer day” and spent more than an hour walking the busiest parts of Columbia Parkway “so he could observe firsthand how dangerous our neighborhood was for pedestrians. He followed up right away, and in a short time, we had the City’s support for better crosswalks, signage, and speed reduction tactics.”

Later that year, she reached back out to the councilman “in a panic,” her letter continues.

“My aunt, who was living with acute kidney failure, had been informed that her access to on-site dialysis was being discontinued. She was too weak to be transported, and the loss of this access would have certainly killed her. PG immediately leapt into action on behalf of my aunt.

“He used his relationships with the Council on Aging and other advocacy agencies to successfully restore her dialysis care. I do not know what I would have done without his support. He literally saved my aunt’s life and assured that her quality of life was honored and protected.”

Sittenfeld spends his days now caring for his two young sons while his wife works, according to his sentencing memo. He also helps out his widowed mother and wants to devote the time he has been spending assisting his legal team to pro bono legal work to help others.

“Everything that he gave to serving the city of Cincinnati – his time, his energy, his creativity – he now devotes to raising our two sons and to being a caring presence for people (both those he knows and also those he doesn’t) whom he hears are struggling,” wrote his wife, Dr. Sarah Sittenfeld.

“I believe P.G.’s big-heartedness is what caused him to go into politics in the first place, and while this prosecution broke his heart, it has also simultaneously made it bigger. It sounds somewhat strange to say, since this legal situation has been both scary and traumatic for our family, but as a result of it, P.G. has gone from being a very good husband and a very good father to a truly excellent husband and excellent father. He has taken an extremely difficult circumstance and determined to be his best self throughout all of it – more patient, more selfless, more loving”

A prison sentence would punish “Mr. Sittenfeld for going to trial to challenge the constitutionality of the indicted offenses as applied to his constitutionally protected campaigning and legislating,” his sentencing memo reads.

Due to his prior criminal history “and the unique nature of this case” his legal team is seeking a sentence of probation “with rigorous community service for a term of 2,000 hours and/or home confinement for one year.”

“Prior to Mr. Sittenfeld, it appears that no public official has ever been convicted of corruption charges on the basis of accepting publicly reported campaign donations, which resulted in no personal gain, where no express quid pro quo occurred,” his legal team wrote in his sentencing memo.

“By and large, public corruption cases fit a standard mold of a public official accepting undisclosed cash payments for personal gain that were expressly exchanged for political favors. Here, the charged conduct is a “single aberrant act of criminal behavior,” not only in Mr. Sittenfeld’s life, which has been devoted to helping others and public service but also when compared to other public corruption cases. That is just one of the many reasons that a sentence within the Guidelines range, presently calculated by Probation to be 41-51 months, is unjust in Mr. Sittenfeld’s case.”

