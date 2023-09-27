Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Prosecutor: Clermont County man accused of sexual assault of multiple children

Hamilton County Prosecutor Melissa Powers says Keith Cruz, 52, has been indicted on charges of...
Hamilton County Prosecutor Melissa Powers says Keith Cruz, 52, has been indicted on charges of rape and gross sexual imposition for the sexual assault of multiple children.(Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Clermont County man has been indicted on rape and gross sexual imposition charges for sexually assaulting several children, Hamilton County Prosecutor Melissa Powers announced Wednesday.

Keith Cruz, 52, of Milford, is accused of sexually assaulting children ranging in age from 4 to 9 years old between 2011 and 2015, a news release said.

Prosecutor Powers says Cruz would gain access to the victims by having romantic relationships with their mothers or through temporary living situations.

“This man followed a very specific pattern of behavior. We believe he was targeting single mothers to gain access to their children,” Powers said.

If convicted on all charges, Cruz faces a maximum possible sentence of life in prison, the news release said.

He is currently in the Clermont County Jail on an unrelated charge of resisting arrest, jail records show.

If you have any information about Cruz, or if he had private interactions with your children, you are asked to contact Loveland Police Detective Jesse Moore at 513-774-3009.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A parent was arrested at Anderson High School during the homecoming dance Saturday night,...
Parent arrested at Anderson High School’s homecoming dance
A skid mark shows the site of an early Tuesday fatal ambulance crash in Geauga County, Ohio.
Ambulance patient dies, 2 medics seriously injured after crash in Ohio
FILE - David McCallum, star of the NBC-TV series "The Invisible Man," is shown during an...
David McCallum, star of hit TV series ‘The Man From U.N.C.L.E.’ and ‘NCIS,’ dies at 90
Prosecutors say Desean Brown stabbed Nyteisha Lattimore to death in her Walnut Hills apartment...
Accused killer of Nylo Lattimore, mother can face death penalty, judge says
A criminal investigation is underway into “alleged payroll irregularities” in the Ross Township...
Criminal investigation underway into Tri-State police department

Latest News

Casey Johnson
Former Hamilton police sergeant sentenced in vehicular assault, OVI case
This rendering, provided by Wawa, shows the interior of what its stores in Ohio will look like.
Wawa plans to open five stores in the Tri-State
Damage is set at about $2 million at a Sycamore Township condo complex that saw two fires in...
Two fires in 2 days cause $2M damage at Sycamore Township condo complex
Former Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds
Butler County asks court to cut ties with former auditor in civil lawsuit