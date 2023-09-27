Prosecutor: Clermont County man accused of sexual assault of multiple children

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Clermont County man has been indicted on rape and gross sexual imposition charges for sexually assaulting several children, Hamilton County Prosecutor Melissa Powers announced Wednesday.

Keith Cruz, 52, of Milford, is accused of sexually assaulting children ranging in age from 4 to 9 years old between 2011 and 2015, a news release said.

Prosecutor Powers says Cruz would gain access to the victims by having romantic relationships with their mothers or through temporary living situations.

“This man followed a very specific pattern of behavior. We believe he was targeting single mothers to gain access to their children,” Powers said.

If convicted on all charges, Cruz faces a maximum possible sentence of life in prison, the news release said.

He is currently in the Clermont County Jail on an unrelated charge of resisting arrest, jail records show.

If you have any information about Cruz, or if he had private interactions with your children, you are asked to contact Loveland Police Detective Jesse Moore at 513-774-3009.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.