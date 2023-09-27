Residents evacuated from large, 2-alarm condo fire in Sycamore Twp

SYCAMORE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Crews are on the scene battling a large, two-alarm fire roaring through a building with multiple condominiums.

Flames were showing through the roof when fire trucks rolled up in the 7200 block of East Galbraith Road in Sycamore Township.

Fire crews quickly evacuated residents. No immediate injuries were reported.

The two lower units are vacant, according to fire crews on the scene.

They also reported they are “running low on water.”

This fire broke out just over 12 hours after crews responded to one at the same complex on the same street.

That one caused $40,000 in damage and displaced an entire family, fire officials told FOX19 NOW.

Sycamore Township’s fire chief said an electrical company accidentally charged up their own wires and caused the blaze.

It’s not clear yet if that fire reignited early Wednesday or if this new fire is a separate one that broke out for other reasons.

