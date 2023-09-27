Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Residents evacuated from large, 2-alarm condo fire in Sycamore Twp

Crews are on the scene battling a large, two-alarm fire roaring through a building with...
Crews are on the scene battling a large, two-alarm fire roaring through a building with multiple condominiums on East Galbraith Road.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:49 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYCAMORE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Crews are on the scene battling a large, two-alarm fire roaring through a building with multiple condominiums.

Flames were showing through the roof when fire trucks rolled up in the 7200 block of East Galbraith Road in Sycamore Township.

Fire crews quickly evacuated residents. No immediate injuries were reported.

The two lower units are vacant, according to fire crews on the scene.

They also reported they are “running low on water.”

This fire broke out just over 12 hours after crews responded to one at the same complex on the same street.

That one caused $40,000 in damage and displaced an entire family, fire officials told FOX19 NOW.

Sycamore Township’s fire chief said an electrical company accidentally charged up their own wires and caused the blaze.

It’s not clear yet if that fire reignited early Wednesday or if this new fire is a separate one that broke out for other reasons.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A parent was arrested at Anderson High School during the homecoming dance Saturday night,...
Parent arrested at Anderson High School’s homecoming dance
FILE - David McCallum, star of the NBC-TV series "The Invisible Man," is shown during an...
David McCallum, star of hit TV series ‘The Man From U.N.C.L.E.’ and ‘NCIS,’ dies at 90
A skid mark shows the site of an early Tuesday fatal ambulance crash in Geauga County, Ohio.
Ambulance patient dies, 2 medics seriously injured after crash in Ohio
Prosecutors say Desean Brown stabbed Nyteisha Lattimore to death in her Walnut Hills apartment...
Accused killer of Nylo Lattimore, mother can face death penalty, judge says
A criminal investigation is underway into “alleged payroll irregularities” in the Ross Township...
Criminal investigation underway into Tri-State police department

Latest News

Ross Township Trustees are holding an “emergency meeting” behind closed doors Wednesday “to...
Ross Township calls emergency meeting about investigation into police department
First Alert Weather Day Issued Wednesday
Frank's First Alert Forecast Update
Fire crews are investigating the cause of an early morning blaze at a Forest Park auto body shop.
Forest Park auto body shop catches on fire
School hallway generic
Mt. Healthy Junior, Senior High School closed due to safety concerns