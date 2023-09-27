Tri-State ranch helping veterans overcome challenges

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Veterans returning home from war with PTSD are getting assistance through a program utilizing equine therapy.

At Mustang Journey in Clermont County, veterans or first responders are paired with wild mustangs in need of a home.

The mustangs come from the Bureau of Land Management, which rescues abandoned or at-risk mustangs.

Troy Day, the veteran director at Mustang Journey, says he and his wife were inspired to get involved because of his experiences.

“As a veteran, I wanted to get veterans involved in the program,” said Day. “Veterans have different challenges. My challenges may not - my challenges may not be as severe as others, but I do have challenges.”

Day served in the Air Force during the Gulf War.

He entered the service in 1987 and served until his honorable discharge in 1998.

While serving, he was recognized as a top-performing officer and was awarded numerous medals.

Day says the career came naturally to him.

“Went to a recruiting office in East Gate,” recalled Day. “I was pen to paper with the Marine Corps, and I sat the pen down, said sorry I couldn’t do it and signed up with the Air Force.”

Day now spends his time working with retired service members while teaching them the benefits of equine interaction.

He says since he started volunteering, he’s noticed the impact it’s had on those with PTSD.

“I’ve seen veterans come over here and look forward to coming over here,” said Day. “These muscle-bound veterans, when they get on the horse, they melt. It’s just a different atmosphere.”

Day says the veterans train with the horses for several weeks to get them ready for adoption.

He said the program isn’t just for veterans and anyone can get involved.

Click here to find out more about Mustang Journey.

