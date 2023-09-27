Contests
Two fires in 2 days cause $2M damage at Sycamore Twp condo compelx

By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:49 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SYCAMORE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Damage is set at about $2 million at a Sycamore Township condo complex that saw two fires in two days.

No one was hurt in either fire in the 7200 block of East Galbraith Road, according to Fire Chief Rob Penny.

Flames were shooting through the roof of the condo building when fire trucks rolled up about 5 a.m. Wednesday.

Residents were quickly evacuated.

It was deja vu for many who told us they also scrambled to get out Tuesday afternoon when flames broke out in the same building around 3:30 p.m.

That one caused $40,000 in damage and displaced an entire family, according to the fire chief. He blamed it on an electrical company who accidentally charged up their own wires and caused the blaze.

The cause of Wednesday’s fire remains under investigation, he said.

