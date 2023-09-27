Wawa plans to open five stores in the Tri-State

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Wawa, a convenience store and gas station chain, plans to build about 60 stores in Ohio including locations in Butler, Clermont, Clinton, Hamilton, and Warren counties, company leadership announced Wednesday.

The convenience store also has sites under contract in Greene, Miami, and Montgomery counties, a news release from the company said.

The release says Wawa plans to open the Ohio stores over the next eight to 10 years with the first stores breaking ground in 2024 and up to ten stores opening in 2025.

Estimate openings for the locations below will be announced at a later date.

Officials with Wawa announced plans to open about 60 stores in Ohio over the next eight to 10 years. (Provided by Wawa)

Wawa is still looking for more potential sites for new stores across Ohio, according to the news release.

“To build each store, Wawa will invest approximately $7 million and employ, on average, 140 contractors and local partners. Once open, each store will employ, on average, 35 associates, with Wawa expecting to create more than 2,200 new jobs as a result of its expansion,” the release said.

Wawa is best known for its food, such as built-to-order hoagies, breakfast sandwiches, freshly brewed coffee, and more.

