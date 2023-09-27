Woman sentenced for lending SUV in Covington robbery in which man was killed for $6

COVINGTON, KY (CINCINNATI ENQUIRER) -When Brooke Shepard lent her SUV to two people so they could commit armed robbery last year, she knew someone might be killed, prosecutors said, according to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer.

On Monday, Shepard was sentenced to 10 years in prison for her role in the August 2022 killing of 60-year-old Virgil Stewart, who was shot during a robbery while walking home from work in Covington, according to Kenton County Commonwealth’s Attorney Rob Sanders.

Shepard, 26, of Florence, pleaded guilty last month to facilitation of murder and facilitation of robbery, admitting she was aware of the robbery scheme that prosecutors say was orchestrated by her girlfriend and another man.

She is the second person sentenced to prison for Stewart’s killing.

Zachary Holden Jr., 21, who admitted to pulling the trigger, was sentenced in July to life in prison.

The case against the accused getaway driver, 32-year-old Latoya Dale, with whom Shepard had been in a relationship, is still pending. She’s expected to appear in court Oct. 9 for a change of plea hearing.

Covington police found Stewart unconscious with a gunshot wound on the 15th Street viaduct over the railroad tracks between Madison Avenue and Russell Street. He later died at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Police reviewed footage from security cameras near the scene and found a 2005 Ford Expedition was the only vehicle to leave the area after the shooting, investigators said in court filings. That vehicle was registered to Shepard.

Dale was later identified as the driver and interviewed by detectives a little less than a month after the killing, investigators said, adding she was the one who linked Holden with the shooting.

She told detectives she and Holden planned to rob drug dealers with whom they’d been in contact on Facebook, court records state.

When a dealer didn’t show up for an arranged meeting, investigators said, Holden became frustrated and decided to rob the next person to come along, which happened to be Stewart.

Dale told police that Holden shot Stewart and came away from the robbery with just $6, according to investigators.

Shepard didn’t only lend her SUV so Dale and Holden to carry out the robberies, investigators said, she also helped lure potential victims by operating a fake Facebook page under the name “Lucia Mateo.”

Texts between Shepard and Dale also corroborated her knowledge of the plot, investigators said.

“Hit the whitey first,” Shepard said in a text to Dale on the night of the killing, according to a criminal complaint.

“The girl?” Dale responds.

“Yes,” Shepard replies, “she will be scared.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.