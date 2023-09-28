Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Bee’s Barbecue opens second location in OTR

Bee's Barbecue opens a second location in OTR at 4 p.m. Thursday, near 14th Street where...
Bee's Barbecue opens a second location in OTR at 4 p.m. Thursday, near 14th Street where Pontiac OTR closed early this year. Photo courtesy Bird & Rose Photography.(Bee's Barbecue)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bee’s Barbecue opens its second location in the Tri-State on Thursday.

It’s on Vine Street near 14th Street in Over-the-Rhine, where Pontiac OTR closed early this year.

Bee’s will be open most days from 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. and at noon on Sundays for Bengals games.

The restaurant will be closed on Tuesdays.

Cincinnati native Brendan “Bee” Hague said it’s “really cool” to be center stage in OTR.

“We’ve put a lot of hard work into opening on Vine Street and I’m pretty excited to finally have the opportunity to bring Bee’s Barbecue to a bigger audience. It’s been a long time coming.”

Bee’s first location opened on Chandler Street in Madisonville in 2021.

The casual neighborhood hangout is best known for its smoked brisket but the menu also features pulled pork, turkey breast, ribs and “jackfruit” for vegetarians.

The OTR menu differs slightly from the one at the Madisonville eatery.

It features a variety of sandwiches like “Bowling Alley BLT” to the “Brisket Philly” as permanent menu items rather than specials.

Sides include creamy mac & cheese, cole slaw and sweet honey cornbread.

Lindzie Gunnels, Commercial Leasing Manager with 3CDC, says Hague’s excitement and dedication to bringing Bee’s to OTR has been energizing.

“He’s truly committed to delivering top-notch, classic barbecue staples, and we’re excited that he chose to open his second location in OTR,” she said.

“The list of dining options in OTR continues to grow more diverse, with Bee’s adding yet another unique restaurant to the neighborhood.”

The restaurant’s full menu will be available until 9 p.m. and offer an alternative bar menu until close.

For late-night folks and those just getting off work after a long day, the bar menu will feature items like wings & fries, deep-fried deviled eggs, pickle dip with wavy chips and a barbecue charcuterie board.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A parent was arrested at Anderson High School during the homecoming dance Saturday night,...
Parent arrested at Anderson High School’s homecoming dance
Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu
Sharonville police said officers tried to pull over a stolen Hyundai on Wednesday when the...
Sharonville police search for suspect prompts warning to residents
This rendering, provided by Wawa, shows the interior of what its stores in Ohio will look like.
Wawa plans to open stores in 5 counties in Tri-State
Crystal Rogers, a mother of five, went missing July 3, 2015, in Bardstown, Kentucky.
Boyfriend charged with murder in case of mother of 5 missing for 8 years

Latest News

Cincinnati police fatally shot a loose dog after it bit three people including an officer, a...
Cincinnati police shoot and kill loose dog after it bites 3 including officer
Former Bengals player Adam "Pacman" Jones was booked into the Boone County Detention Center on...
Judge denies request from former Bengal Adam ‘Pacman’ Jones to travel thru CVG after arrest
Rain and storms continue Thursday
First Alert Weather Day: Showers continue; severe risk low
Kentucky sports betting is expected to generate an estimated revenue increase of $23 million...
Online sports betting goes live in Kentucky