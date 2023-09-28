Bee’s Barbecue opens second location in OTR

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bee’s Barbecue opens its second location in the Tri-State on Thursday.

It’s on Vine Street near 14th Street in Over-the-Rhine, where Pontiac OTR closed early this year.

Bee’s will be open most days from 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. and at noon on Sundays for Bengals games.

The restaurant will be closed on Tuesdays.

Cincinnati native Brendan “Bee” Hague said it’s “really cool” to be center stage in OTR.

“We’ve put a lot of hard work into opening on Vine Street and I’m pretty excited to finally have the opportunity to bring Bee’s Barbecue to a bigger audience. It’s been a long time coming.”

Bee’s first location opened on Chandler Street in Madisonville in 2021.

The casual neighborhood hangout is best known for its smoked brisket but the menu also features pulled pork, turkey breast, ribs and “jackfruit” for vegetarians.

The OTR menu differs slightly from the one at the Madisonville eatery.

It features a variety of sandwiches like “Bowling Alley BLT” to the “Brisket Philly” as permanent menu items rather than specials.

Sides include creamy mac & cheese, cole slaw and sweet honey cornbread.

Lindzie Gunnels, Commercial Leasing Manager with 3CDC, says Hague’s excitement and dedication to bringing Bee’s to OTR has been energizing.

“He’s truly committed to delivering top-notch, classic barbecue staples, and we’re excited that he chose to open his second location in OTR,” she said.

“The list of dining options in OTR continues to grow more diverse, with Bee’s adding yet another unique restaurant to the neighborhood.”

The restaurant’s full menu will be available until 9 p.m. and offer an alternative bar menu until close.

For late-night folks and those just getting off work after a long day, the bar menu will feature items like wings & fries, deep-fried deviled eggs, pickle dip with wavy chips and a barbecue charcuterie board.

