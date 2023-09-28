Contests
Cincinnati police kill loose dog after it bites 3 including officer

Cincinnati police fatally shot a loose dog after it bit three people including an officer, a...
Cincinnati police fatally shot a loose dog after it bit three people including an officer, a police spokesman says.(Live 5/File)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police fatally shot a loose dog after it bit three people including an officer, a police spokesman says.

The officer and one of the two citizens who were hurt were taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the police spokesman, Lt. Jonathan Cunningham.

The other civilian who was bitten “self-treated a bite wound,” he said.

It happened in the 8000 block of Vine Street around 8:40 a.m. Thursday. Officers responded to a report of a person bitten by a loose dog.

While police were en route, the same dog bit a second person, he said.

“When officers arrived, several attempts were made to get the dog isolated from the general public. During that time, the dog charged at one of our officers, latching onto their leg and biting them,” Lt. Cunningham said in a statement.

“Subsequently, that officer fired their service weapon, discharging two rounds at the dog. The dog has been pronounced deceased.”

