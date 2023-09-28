CPS welcomes its first-ever facility dog
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A new four-legged friend has arrived at Cincinnati Public Schools.
FOX19 NOW’s Jason Maxwell shares the story of how CPS’ first-ever facility dog is helping make students’ days a little brighter.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.
Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.
Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.