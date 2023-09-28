Dog wardens find abused dogs, bones in Tri-State man’s shed, court docs say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati man faces animal abuse charges after several Hamilton County dog wardens found multiple abandoned dogs, bags of bones and various medications at his residence.

Riki Graham, 38, was arrested on Sept. 15 and is being charged with 11 counts of prohibitions concerning companion animals and 11 counts of abandoning a dog, court records indicate.

On Sept. 2, Hamilton County dog wardens with SPCA were sent out to search a home in the 1900 block of Fairmount Avenue.

According to a search warrant inventory list, 11 dogs were found abandoned inside a shed without food or water and showed evidence of “serious physical harm.”

Two dead dogs were also located inside plastic bags behind the same shed, the document said.

In addition, a garbage can outside of the shed contained a five gallon bucket of dog carcasses and bones, two small body bags of dog bones and one small body bag with five dog skulls inside, the officers wrote on the inventory list.

According to court documents, various medications and pills were found as well.

Empty small container of “Force Factor Male Enhancement.”

38 white pills inside a white unmarked container.

Five yellow pills inside a white bottle.

99mg potassium bottle with four white pills inside.

Cranberry juice capsules with 42 pills.

An empty bottle of “Sentry wormer.”

Vitamin B12 1,000mg with 79 pink pills.

An empty bottle of Leptosperin.

A milk crate of “possible paraphernalia.”

Graham has not been booked into the Hamilton County Detention Center, jail records indicate, however, he is expected to appear in court Friday morning.

FOX19 NOW reached out to SPCA for comment on the whereabouts of the dogs.

