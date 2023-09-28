Dream Come True: 11-year-old with rare brain cancer meets Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase

DAYTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Dreams came true on Thursday when an 11-year-old Northern Kentucky boy met his heroes.

Gavin Hoagie has medulloblastoma group three, which his doctors said is a rare, aggressive form of brain cancer. The cancer has a low survival rate.

The 11-year-old endured radiation treatment and intensive chemotherapy treatments, his family said.

On Wednesday, he said his wish was to meet his two favorite NFL players: Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase.

His dream came true just a day later.

Setup outside of Bengals’ practice, Gavin got to meet, talk and get autographs from the Bengals’ stars he calls “family members.”

Burrow, Chase, Tee Higgins, and other Bengals stopped to meet one of their biggest fans.

Update from dad @Bengals long snapper Cal Adomitis stopped by after practice dropping off gifts while promising to tell more teammates.

🧡🖤 https://t.co/BPc4IDaDuc pic.twitter.com/JsN9ZGnwR8 — Kendall Hyde (@KendallHydeTV) September 28, 2023

Gavin’s family says they have been invited to the Bengals game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.