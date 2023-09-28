Dry and warm weather this weekend

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The First Alert Weather Day has ended. We will still see some rain this afternoon and evening but we do not expect the rain to be problematic. We have received much needed rain over the past two days but now the dry weather is returning for a while.

This afternoon we will have spotty rain with rain ending by 10pm. The high will be 75.

Friday will be dry with clearing skies and a high of 78.

This weekend is near perfect as we end September and enter October. The highs will be in the low 80s with overnight lows in the 50s. The normal high for this time of year is 75 so the weather is consistently above normal.

It will be dry through the remainder of the extended forecast which means our fall foliage is likely to be not as vibrant this year.

