Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Dry and warm weather this weekend

By Ashley Smith
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The First Alert Weather Day has ended. We will still see some rain this afternoon and evening but we do not expect the rain to be problematic. We have received much needed rain over the past two days but now the dry weather is returning for a while.

This afternoon we will have spotty rain with rain ending by 10pm. The high will be 75.

Friday will be dry with clearing skies and a high of 78.

This weekend is near perfect as we end September and enter October. The highs will be in the low 80s with overnight lows in the 50s. The normal high for this time of year is 75 so the weather is consistently above normal.

It will be dry through the remainder of the extended forecast which means our fall foliage is likely to be not as vibrant this year.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A parent was arrested at Anderson High School during the homecoming dance Saturday night,...
Parent arrested during Anderson High School’s homecoming dance, court documents say
Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu
Sharonville police said officers tried to pull over a stolen Hyundai on Wednesday when the...
Sharonville police search for suspect prompts warning to residents
This rendering, provided by Wawa, shows the interior of what its stores in Ohio will look like.
Wawa plans to open stores in 5 counties in Tri-State
Crystal Rogers, a mother of five, went missing July 3, 2015, in Bardstown, Kentucky.
Boyfriend charged with murder in case of mother of 5 missing for 8 years

Latest News

Better weather returns this weekend
Cincinnati police fatally shot a loose dog after it bit three people including an officer, a...
Cincinnati police kill loose dog after it bites 3 including officer
Bee's Barbecue opens a second location in OTR at 4 p.m. Thursday, near 14th Street where...
Bee’s Barbecue opens second location in OTR
Former Bengals player Adam "Pacman" Jones was booked into the Boone County Detention Center on...
Judge denies request from former Bengal Adam ‘Pacman’ Jones to travel thru CVG after arrest