Family gathers to celebrate life of man killed in 2022 Colerain crash

Family members gathered at the intersection of Colerain Avenue and Common's Circle to celebrate the life of Ronald Washington.
By Simone Jameson
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:05 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Family members gathered in Colerain on Wednesday to celebrate the birthday of a man who died in a car crash in 2022.

Ronald Washington Jr. was killed at the intersection of Colerain Avenue and Common’s Circle in March of last year. Wednesday would have been his 27th birthday.

Antonio Wofford pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide and vehicular assault in connection to the crash that killed Washington, according to Hamilton County court records. He was sentenced to eight years in prison.

Colerain police said Wofford was speeding and ran two stop lights before crashing into Washington Jr., killing him and leaving his 5-year-old daughter without a father.

“I miss him a lot,” Toya Washington, his mother, said. “That was my first son.”

Washington’s sister, Tierra Dennis, described Washington Jr. as funny with a radiant laugh with a love for cooking. She said she counted on him to brighten her day.

“You’d be sad and he’d just start cracking up about something,” Dennis said. “The next thing you know we’re slapping knees.”

Wofford was driving under suspension at the time of the crash. He was running from the police when the crash happened.

“I think there should be more time for people who commit vehicular homicide,” Dennis said. “Maybe stricter laws and more time would make people more aware when they’re driving in this manner.”

Washington Jr.’s family said they still grieve his loss and continue to maintain the memorial displayed at the intersection where he was killed.

