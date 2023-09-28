Father says previous dog training helped him, toddler escape attack

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Northside family is worried about a dangerous dog in their neighborhood after the father and the 1-year-old daughter were attacked on Monday.

Travis Howe, who was walking his daughter in a stroller in their neighborhood, was able to fend off a German shepherd after it tried attacking him on the sidewalk.

He and his wife Annie Howe credited his previous training with dogs for being able to keep his daughter from being injured but is concerned the dog could attack someone else.

“I just went into protective dad mode,” Howe said. “He tried to charge me a couple more times and I stood my ground.”

Travis Howe said his wife called the Cincinnati Police Department after the attack. The dog bit him on his ankle, but his daughter escaped injury. He said he became more concerned after he learned there had been previous complaints made to the dog’s owner.

“There were a lot of people that responded and said that the same thing or similar thing had happened to them at the same house,” Annie Howe said.

Annie Howe said her biggest concern was the number of school kids who walk to school in the neighborhood. She said she hoped the owner would get the dog properly trained.

