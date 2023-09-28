Contests
Former Bengal Adam ‘Pacman’ Jones due in court Thursday after CVG arrest

Former Cincinnati Bengal Adam “Pacman” Jones was arrested Monday by police at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, according to jail records.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 5:13 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Former Cincinnati Bengal Adam “Pacman” Jones is scheduled to appear in a Northern Kentucky courtroom at 8:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

Jones, 39, was arrested Sept. 11 at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport after airport police responded to a call about an “unruly passenger.”

He was booked into the Boone County Detention Center on one count each with terroristic threatening, disorderly conduct, and alcohol intoxication in a public place, court records show.

The incident happened around 6. a.m. as a United Airlines flight was taxiing to the runway, according to court filings.

The flight attendant was giving the safety briefing and Jones was complaining about his charger port not working, according to the citation.

“He unbuckled his seatbelt, his behavior caused annoyance and harm to the other passengers. He interrupted flight operations,” the citation states. “He was given one last opportunity to settle down, and that after they had taken off they would address his problems.”

Jones remained argumentative and “Both flight attendants could smell a strong odor of alcohol on his person,” according to his citation.

The captain turned the flight around and airport police tried to de-escalate the situation, according to the citation.

Jones threatened physical injury and while in the officer’s presence said: “Wait, I’m going to get you and that is not a threat it’s a promise,” court records state. “I’m going to get you.”

Police took him into custody at that point and handcuffed him.

His bond was set at 10% of $5,000, according to the Boone County courts website.

The former Bengal went on the social media platform X, firmly Twitter, to refute the claims about what happened on the plane.

“The argument was the plug didn’t work,” Jones said in his video post. “So, I was like, ‘Hey, excuse me, sir, can move I me to another (expletive) seat because I bought both of these seats and the plug don’t work.’ Oh, you want to leave? We got to go all the way back to the gate. Well (expletive) that ain’t got nothing to do with me.”

Jones continued, “Since I wanted to go all the way back to the gate because my plug didn’t work, I get arrested. Man, this (expletive) gotta be a movie.”

