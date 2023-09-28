Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

If you sold Taylor Swift or Beyonce tickets this year, the IRS wants you

FILE - Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour," Friday, May 5, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in...
FILE - Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour," Friday, May 5, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn.(AP photo | George Walker IV | File image)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News/TMX) – If you sold tickets to some of the biggest events of the year, you might have to report it as taxable income to the IRS.

According to new 1099-K rules that take effect this year, ticketing platforms like Ticketmaster and StubHub are required to give the IRS information on users who sold more than $600 worth of tickets this year.

Anyone who made more than $600 from reselling tickets will be required to report the money as taxable income.

The IRS is targeting some of the biggest events this year, like Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, Beyonce’s Renaissance Tour, and soccer tickets to see Lionel Messi. Resellers have accounted for more than 70% of ticket sales this year for these concerts and games.

The news was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

A parent was arrested at Anderson High School during the homecoming dance Saturday night,...
Parent arrested during Anderson High School’s homecoming dance, court documents say
Sharonville police said officers tried to pull over a stolen Hyundai on Wednesday when the...
Sharonville police search for suspect prompts warning to residents
Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu
This rendering, provided by Wawa, shows the interior of what its stores in Ohio will look like.
Wawa plans to open stores in 5 counties in Tri-State
Sweetwater High School head football coach Caleb Slover has resigned.
High school football coach resigns after parents try to influence playing time

Latest News

The jury’s note to the judge said it is “divided in terms of whether the defendant acted in...
Jury divided over whether delivery driver who shot YouTube prankster acted in self defense
Police body camera footage shows how an officer and two good Samaritans saved a man from...
Good Samaritans help save man attempting suicide on highway, police say
House Republicans held their first hearing for President Joe Biden's impeachment inquiry. (CNN)
House holds first impeachment hearing against Biden
A small alligator that is missing its upper jaw has been rescued and is now living at Gatorland...
Gator missing top jaw named after Dolly Parton song