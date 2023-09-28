Judge denies request from former Bengal Adam ‘Pacman’ Jones to travel thru CVG after arrest

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A northern Kentucky judge denied a request Thursday to allow Cincinnati Bengal Adam “Pacman” Jones to resume travel through the regional airport after his recent arrest.

Jones, 39, was arrested Sept. 11 at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport after airport police responded to a call about an “unruly passenger.”

His attorney told Boone County District Court Judge Marcia Thomas during a brief morning hearing that the ban is impacting his work, including with ESPN.

The judge was not swayed and set a new pre-trial date for October 12.

Jones remains free after posting 10% of a $5,000 bond. One condition of his release is that he not go to CVG.

He faces one count each of terroristic threatening, disorderly conduct, and alcohol intoxication in a public place.

He was arrested early Monday, Sept. 11.

He was a passenger on a United Airlines flight taxing to the runway around 6 a.m.

As the flight attendant gave a safety briefing, Jones was complaining about his charger port not working, according to his citation.

“He unbuckled his seatbelt, his behavior caused annoyance and harm to the other passengers. He interrupted flight operations,” the citation states. “He was given one last opportunity to settle down, and that after they had taken off they would address his problems.”

Jones remained argumentative and “Both flight attendants could smell a strong odor of alcohol on his person,” according to his citation.

The captain turned the flight around and airport police tried to de-escalate the situation, according to the citation.

Jones threatened physical injury and while in the officer’s presence said: “Wait, I’m going to get you and that is not a threat it’s a promise,” court records state. “I’m going to get you.”

Police took him into custody at that point and handcuffed him.

The former Bengal went on the social media platform X, firmly Twitter, to refute the claims about what happened on the plane.

“The argument was the plug didn’t work,” Jones said in his video post. “So, I was like, ‘Hey, excuse me, sir, can move I me to another (expletive) seat because I bought both of these seats and the plug don’t work.’ Oh, you want to leave? We got to go all the way back to the gate. Well (expletive) that ain’t got nothing to do with me.”

Jones continued, “Since I wanted to go all the way back to the gate because my plug didn’t work, I get arrested. Man, this (expletive) gotta be a movie.”

