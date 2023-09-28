Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Judge denies request from former Bengal Adam ‘Pacman’ Jones to travel thru CVG after arrest

Former Cincinnati Bengal Adam “Pacman” Jones was arrested Monday by police at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, according to jail records.
By FOX19 Digital Staff and Tayler Davis
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 5:13 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A northern Kentucky judge denied a request Thursday to allow Cincinnati Bengal Adam “Pacman” Jones to resume travel through the regional airport after his recent arrest.

Jones, 39, was arrested Sept. 11 at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport after airport police responded to a call about an “unruly passenger.”

His attorney told Boone County District Court Judge Marcia Thomas during a brief morning hearing that the ban is impacting his work, including with ESPN.

The judge was not swayed and set a new pre-trial date for October 12.

Jones remains free after posting 10% of a $5,000 bond. One condition of his release is that he not go to CVG.

He faces one count each of terroristic threatening, disorderly conduct, and alcohol intoxication in a public place.

He was arrested early Monday, Sept. 11.

He was a passenger on a United Airlines flight taxing to the runway around 6 a.m.

As the flight attendant gave a safety briefing, Jones was complaining about his charger port not working, according to his citation.

“He unbuckled his seatbelt, his behavior caused annoyance and harm to the other passengers. He interrupted flight operations,” the citation states. “He was given one last opportunity to settle down, and that after they had taken off they would address his problems.”

Jones remained argumentative and “Both flight attendants could smell a strong odor of alcohol on his person,” according to his citation.

The captain turned the flight around and airport police tried to de-escalate the situation, according to the citation.

Jones threatened physical injury and while in the officer’s presence said: “Wait, I’m going to get you and that is not a threat it’s a promise,” court records state. “I’m going to get you.”

Police took him into custody at that point and handcuffed him.

The former Bengal went on the social media platform X, firmly Twitter, to refute the claims about what happened on the plane.

“The argument was the plug didn’t work,” Jones said in his video post. “So, I was like, ‘Hey, excuse me, sir, can move I me to another (expletive) seat because I bought both of these seats and the plug don’t work.’ Oh, you want to leave? We got to go all the way back to the gate. Well (expletive) that ain’t got nothing to do with me.”

Jones continued, “Since I wanted to go all the way back to the gate because my plug didn’t work, I get arrested. Man, this (expletive) gotta be a movie.”

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A parent was arrested at Anderson High School during the homecoming dance Saturday night,...
Parent arrested at Anderson High School’s homecoming dance
Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu
Sharonville police said officers tried to pull over a stolen Hyundai on Wednesday when the...
Sharonville police search for suspect prompts warning to residents
This rendering, provided by Wawa, shows the interior of what its stores in Ohio will look like.
Wawa plans to open stores in 5 counties in Tri-State
Crystal Rogers, a mother of five, went missing July 3, 2015, in Bardstown, Kentucky.
Boyfriend charged with murder in case of mother of 5 missing for 8 years

Latest News

Rain and storms continue Thursday
First Alert Weather Day: Showers continue; severe risk low
Kentucky sports betting is expected to generate an estimated revenue increase of $23 million...
Online sports betting goes live in Kentucky
First Alert Weather Day Thursday
Frank's First Alert Forecast
Family members and friends gathered in Colerain on Wednesday to celebrate the birthday of a man...
Family gathers to celebrate life of man killed in 2022 Colerain crash