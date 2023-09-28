Man accused of kidnapping after he tried to take 2 kids from NKY park: court records

MASON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - An Amelia man is accused of kidnapping a minor after he tried to take a 5-year-old and a 7-year-old from a park in Mason County.

Other charges against Dustin Spaulding, 36, include escape, assault on a police officer or probation officer, and criminal mischief, the criminal complaint says.

According to court documents, police received a call that a male attempted to take a 7-year-old away from his mother at Rotary Park Playground in Maysville on Sept. 16 around 8 p.m.

Around 8:25 p.m., a male tried to kidnap a 5-year-old girl from the same park on the same day, the records say.

“The mother and the victim had fled to the Valero at 102 E. Second Street when they called police. While waiting for the police to arrive the male came to the Valero and came inside,” the report reads.

Two officers with the Maysville Police Department arrived and arrested the suspect.

One of the officers was trying to get the male into a police cruiser and attempt to read him his Miranda rights when the suspect took off, the criminal complaint says.

The officers were able to catch him and take him to the police department.

The citation says the male, identified as Dustin Spaulding, spit and kicked one of the officers.

“The male caused minor damage to two walls inside the police department and attempted to escape several times while in custody,” the report says.

Spaulding had to be shackled and have a spit hood over his head because he kept spitting and fighting with officers, according to the citation.

An officer read Spaulding his Miranda rights and asked him what happened.

“The male made comments that he had done drugs and seen the girl at the playground and decided to try to take her,” the citation said.

Spaulding is set to appear in court at 10 a.m. on Oct. 2 for a preliminary hearing.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.