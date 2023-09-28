Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

NKY police explain why they didn’t respond to woman’s road rage call

The frantic Northern Kentucky driver called 911 early Thursday when she found herself in a road rage incident.
By Brittany Harry
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A Northern Kentucky woman claims she was targeted by a truck driver in a road rage incident on I-75 on Thursday morning, but police wouldn’t respond after she called 911.

Dawn Ferland said she was targeted by an out-of-state semi-truck driver. She said he threatened to kill her at one point when both had exited their vehicles.

She was driving to a meeting in Covington. She was on I-75 near the Buttermilk Pike exit when the truck driver began threatening her, blew his horn at her and cut her off.

In a recording of her call to 911, a frantic Ferland is heard talking to a dispatcher and asking for help.

“I can either have them give you a phone call about it - you can try to get off the exit and go speak with them, but I can’t really send anybody out there to get stuck in traffic. Do you know what I mean?” a 911 dispatcher said during the call.

Ferland responded to the dispatcher: “I do, but I mean this guy is going to shoot somebody at some point. You don’t understand, this guy was a lunatic.”

Considering the seriousness of the threat, Ferland said she was upset police weren’t sent to help.

“I mean, maybe I am wrong, but I expected somebody to be there to calm the situation because letting him drive off didn’t give me a good feeling,” Ferland said.

Fort Mitchell Chief Robert Nader said in order for police to respond, someone would have to pull over. Because they didn’t, no officer was dispatched and there’s no ongoing investigation into the incident.

Nader said dispatchers may have made an “attempt to locate,” which would have alerted officers in the area to be on the lookout for any vehicles involved in the incident.

Nader said if you’re involved in a road rage incident, it’s important to stay calm, call the police and pull over so you can speak to an officer and file a report.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A parent was arrested at Anderson High School during the homecoming dance Saturday night,...
Parent arrested during Anderson High School’s homecoming dance, court documents say
Sharonville police said officers tried to pull over a stolen Hyundai on Wednesday when the...
Sharonville police search for suspect prompts warning to residents
Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu
This rendering, provided by Wawa, shows the interior of what its stores in Ohio will look like.
Wawa plans to open stores in 5 counties in Tri-State
Sweetwater High School head football coach Caleb Slover has resigned.
High school football coach resigns after parents try to influence playing time

Latest News

Deputies say thieves are watching for people leaving the bank.
Sheriff’s office warns of new vehicle break-in trend
Lebanon police were chasing a pickup truck when it ran into a house, the police report says.
Video: Chase suspect hits house while trying to get away from police
Dustin Spaulding is accused of trying to kidnap a 5-year-old girl from a park in Maysville,...
Man accused of kidnapping after he tried to take 2 kids from NKY park: court records
Better weather returns this weekend