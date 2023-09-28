NKY police explain why they didn’t respond to woman’s road rage call

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A Northern Kentucky woman claims she was targeted by a truck driver in a road rage incident on I-75 on Thursday morning, but police wouldn’t respond after she called 911.

Dawn Ferland said she was targeted by an out-of-state semi-truck driver. She said he threatened to kill her at one point when both had exited their vehicles.

She was driving to a meeting in Covington. She was on I-75 near the Buttermilk Pike exit when the truck driver began threatening her, blew his horn at her and cut her off.

In a recording of her call to 911, a frantic Ferland is heard talking to a dispatcher and asking for help.

“I can either have them give you a phone call about it - you can try to get off the exit and go speak with them, but I can’t really send anybody out there to get stuck in traffic. Do you know what I mean?” a 911 dispatcher said during the call.

Ferland responded to the dispatcher: “I do, but I mean this guy is going to shoot somebody at some point. You don’t understand, this guy was a lunatic.”

Considering the seriousness of the threat, Ferland said she was upset police weren’t sent to help.

“I mean, maybe I am wrong, but I expected somebody to be there to calm the situation because letting him drive off didn’t give me a good feeling,” Ferland said.

Fort Mitchell Chief Robert Nader said in order for police to respond, someone would have to pull over. Because they didn’t, no officer was dispatched and there’s no ongoing investigation into the incident.

Nader said dispatchers may have made an “attempt to locate,” which would have alerted officers in the area to be on the lookout for any vehicles involved in the incident.

Nader said if you’re involved in a road rage incident, it’s important to stay calm, call the police and pull over so you can speak to an officer and file a report.

