Sharonville police search for suspect prompts warning to residents

SHARONVILLE, Ohio (WXIX) - Residents on E. Kemper Road in Sharonville are urged to lock their home doors and stay vigilant as police think a stolen vehicle suspect could be in the area.

The Sharonville Police Department said at 8:30 p.m. on Facebook they are searching for a male, possibly in his teens or early 20s with short dreads, who fled into the woods from police earlier Wednesday.

He was last seen wearing a tan hoodie but was later seen in a white T-shirt, according to police.

The suspect will likely appear as if he has been in a heavily wooded area, they explained.

Police said the male could be looking for another Kia or Hyundai to steal.

Call 911 immediately if you see someone matching the description in the area, police said.

Sharonville police said officers tried to pull over a stolen Hyundai on Wednesday when the driver took off.

Police ended the chase on E. Kemper Road east of Lebanon.

Officers later found the stolen vehicle at the scene of a crash on E. Kemper Road and Reed Hartman Highway, police said.

Sharonville police said the suspect went into the wooded area that is south of E. Kemper Road near Reed Hartman Highway and east of Sharon Woods.

Around 8 p.m., the suspect was seen behind a home on E. Kemper Road, police said.

Police think he is still in that area.

