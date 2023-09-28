Sheriff’s office warns of new vehicle break-in trend

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Warren County investigators are warning residents, saying thieves are targeting people as they leave the bank.

Deputies say thieves are watching people withdraw cash from the bank.

The person leaves the bank and the thieves follow them, the sheriff’s office explained.

The suspects wait for the person to make another stop and leave the money in their vehicle while they get out.

The thieves then break into the vehicle and steal the cash.

Investigators are asking people to be aware of their surroundings.

If you think you’re being followed, try to get as much information as possible like license plate numbers and suspect descriptions.

The sheriff’s office did not say how many times this has happened so far but did say it is a trend.

