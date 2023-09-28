Contests
Video: Chase suspect hits house while trying to get away from police

A Lebanon man is facing several charges after he allegedly rolled through a stop sign and police gave chase.
By Ken Brown
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LEBANON, Ohio (WXIX) - A Lebanon man is facing several charges after he allegedly rolled through a stop sign and police gave chase.

The police report says the driver, Justin Simpson, crashed into a house, knocked the gas gauge off the side of the home, and caused other damage to the property before crashing his vehicle.

FOX19 NOW’s Ken Brown has video of the chase you can watch above.

