Video: Chase suspect hits house while trying to get away from police

LEBANON, Ohio (WXIX) - A Lebanon man is facing several charges after he allegedly rolled through a stop sign and police gave chase.

The police report says the driver, Justin Simpson, crashed into a house, knocked the gas gauge off the side of the home, and caused other damage to the property before crashing his vehicle.

