1 person dies after crash involving semi in Brown County, troopers say
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) -One person is dead following a crash involving a semi that occurred in Brown County Friday morning, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Troopers say they were called to Route 32 and Brooks Mallot Road around 9:45 a.m.
One semi and a car were involved in the crash, OSP said.
OSP says no other injuries were reported.
The cause of the crash remains unknown.
Troopers are still investigating.
