1 person dies after crash involving semi in Brown County, troopers say

Ohio troopers say they were at the scene of a fatal crash involving a semi in Brown County...
Ohio troopers say they were at the scene of a fatal crash involving a semi in Brown County Friday morning.(FOX5)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) -One person is dead following a crash involving a semi that occurred in Brown County Friday morning, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Troopers say they were called to Route 32 and Brooks Mallot Road around 9:45 a.m.

One semi and a car were involved in the crash, OSP said.

OSP says no other injuries were reported.

The cause of the crash remains unknown.

Troopers are still investigating.

