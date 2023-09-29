1 person dies after crash involving semi in Brown County, troopers say

BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) -One person is dead following a crash involving a semi that occurred in Brown County Friday morning, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Troopers say they were called to Route 32 and Brooks Mallot Road around 9:45 a.m.

One semi and a car were involved in the crash, OSP said.

OSP says no other injuries were reported.

The cause of the crash remains unknown.

Troopers are still investigating.

