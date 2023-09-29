3-sport high school athlete killed in Bond Hill drive-by double shooting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A three-sport high school athlete has been identified as the 15-year-old killed in late Thursday’s drive-by double shooting in Bond Hill.

Ja’mir Thompkins died at the scene of the shooting on Paddock Road near the Regent Avenue intersection, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

Thompkins, 15, was a student at Dohn Community High School, Director Ramone Davenport told FOX19 NOW on Friday.

The 15-year-old was described by Davenport as a great kid who played football and basketball and ran track.

“He was determined to be somebody, not something,” explained community leader and anti-violence activist Rev. Peterson Mingo.

Thompkins was one of two people shot around 8:30 p.m. in Thursday’s drive-by shooting, according to the Cincinnati Police Department. The other shooting victim was taken by the Cincinnati Fire Department to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

A group of community outreach advocates walked the streets in Bond Hill Friday, not far from where the shooting occurred.

They passed out flyers, hoping to help stop gun violence.

“It was a really sad scene,” community outreach advocate Dorron Hunter described. “I’ve been doing this for 13 years. This is the first time I felt myself just crying because the kids were here. They were hurting. They were crying. I was glad that we were here as a team just to give them a hug.”

The investigation into the double-shooting is ongoing.

Police have not released an update on the condition of the surviving victim.

Call the Cincinnati Police Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542 or Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040 if you have information on the shooting.

