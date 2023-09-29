4 pop-up shops open in OTR through 3CDC’s Main Street Pop-Up Program

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Four pop-up shops are open in Over-the-Rhine this weekend, thanks to 3CDC’s Main Street Pop-Up Program.

A women’s apparel store (Hello Beautiful), a selfie museum (Selfie Cincy), a store to buy, sell, and trade shoes and clothes (I-75 Sumitt Club), and a store that offers last-minute makeup appointments (Thee Makeup Room Cincy).

The pop-up shops opened through a partnership between 3CDC, the City of Cincinnati, the Main Street Task Force, and local landlords to activate once-vacant storefronts along Main Street from Central Parkway to Liberty Street.

3CDC says they have received 128 applications. Hello Beautiful, Selfie Cincy, I-75 Sumitt Club, and Make-Up Room Cincy were chosen among those applicants.

“It also offers more flexible lease terms which also allows these businesses to have lower barriers of entry and allows them to see if having a brick and mortar space is the best option for whatever their business model is,” Lindzie Gunnels, 3CDC Commercial Leasing Manager said.

The new tenants have signed leases ranging from three months to one year.

3CDC is continuing to accept applications.

Anyone with a business idea is encouraged to apply for the Main Street Pop-Up program.

