5th person indicted in kidnapping at Blue Ash hotel: court docs

BLUE ASH, Ohio (WXIX) - A fifth person has now been indicted in connection with a kidnapping and abduction at a Blue Ash hotel.

Nodir Zikrillaev joins four other people who were previously arrested for the crimes that happened at Extended Stay of America off Kenwood Road on Sept. 21, according to Hamilton County court records.

Zikrillaev, Umida Fozilova, 27, Bakhodir Isroilov, 27, Bakhromjon Isroilov, 22 and Makmudov Kobilkon, 23, have all been indicted on charges of kidnapping and abduction, court records show.

They are accused of luring a victim to the hotel parking lot, grabbing him and forcing him into a gray minivan, court records read.

The victim was driven to his Sharonville apartment, where he was assaulted and bound at his ankles and wrists.

Umida Fozilova, 27, Bakhodir Isroilov, 27, Bakhromjon Isroilov, 22 and Makmudov Kobilkon, 23, were all booked into the Hamilton County jail around 2 a.m. Friday on multiple charges of kidnapping and abduction. (Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)

That’s when police say the suspects forced him to have a relative send money “to keep him safe,” the affidavit states.

A family member sent $2,000.

Then, the suspects threatened the victim’s life if he called the police.

Police wrote in court records that the suspects were charged based on the investigation, victim’s statements and “social media conversation.”

Zikrillaev is not in jail as of 4 p.m. Friday.

The other four suspects are in jail and their bonds range from $125,000 to $175,000.

