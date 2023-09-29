Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler’s vocal injury more serious than previously thought

Steven Tyler of Aerosmith performs during Night 1 of their "Peace Out: The Farewell Tour" on...
Steven Tyler of Aerosmith performs during Night 1 of their "Peace Out: The Farewell Tour" on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.(Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 10:05 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Steven Tyler, the lead singer of Aerosmith, is receiving ongoing care for injuries that are more serious than initially thought, the band said Friday on social media.

They said earlier in September that some dates on their “Peace Out: The Farewell Tour” were postponed after Tyler injured his vocal cords during a performance. His doctor has since said that he fractured his larynx as well, Aerosmith said Friday on Facebook.

“He is receiving the best medical treatment available to ensure his recovery is swift, but given the nature of a fracture, he is being told patience is essential,” the post stated.

All scheduled shows are being postponed to 2024. They pledged to announce the new dates as soon as they know more about the singer’s condition.

“I am heartbroken to not be out there with Aerosmith, my brothers and the incredible Black Crowes, rocking with the best fans in the world. I promise we will be back as soon as we can! Love, Steven,” he said in the post.

The band known for “Dream On,” “Walk This Way” and “Sweet Emotion” began its tour Sept. 2 in Philadelphia. Their last show to date was held Sept. 9 on New York’s Long Island.

The 40-date run was to include a stop in the band’s hometown of Boston on New Year’s Eve with the final show originally scheduled for Jan. 26 in Montreal.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to the report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sweetwater High School head football coach Caleb Slover has resigned.
High school football coach resigns after parents try to influence playing time
A parent was arrested at Anderson High School during the homecoming dance Saturday night,...
Parent arrested during Anderson High School’s homecoming dance, court documents say
Cincinnati police fatally shot a loose dog after it bit three people including an officer, a...
Cincinnati police kill loose dog after it bites 3 including officer
Sharonville police said officers tried to pull over a stolen Hyundai on Wednesday when the...
Sharonville police search for suspect prompts warning to residents
Police and emergency crews respond to a shooting on Paddock Road in Bond Hill on Thursday,...
Teen dead, another hurt in Bond Hill drive-by double shooting

Latest News

Karin Engstrom, 82, poses for photos at home, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, in Seattle. Engstrom...
804,000 long-term borrowers are having their student loans forgiven before payments resume this fall
FILE - The Senate Judiciary Committee's ranking member Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif. returns...
Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California dies at 90
Kickin' it with Ken: Getting scared at Williamsburg, Ohio's Terror Town
Kickin' it with Ken: Getting scared at Williamsburg, Ohio's Terror Town
Darbi Boddy can attend Lakota school board meetings during appeal, judge orders