Cheviot man arrested for public indecency, court docs say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Residents in Cheviot said they were surprised and disgusted after a man was arrested for public indecency.

Malik Woods is currently in the Hamilton County jail, according to jail records. He was accused of touching himself inappropriately on his back porch on Thursday morning, in plain view of a neighbor and her children, court documents show.

The neighbor filed a complaint with local police after taking video of the incident, according to court documents.

“That’s crazy, doing something like that,” Jewell McCoy said. “You deserve to be locked up, I don’t care who you are.”

According to court records, another neighbor saw Woods step out of his home multiple times in plain view of the other neighbor and her kids while acting inappropriately.

Residents said children live in homes on both sides of Woods. The presence of police rattled the area, as neighbors described it as a quiet area.

“Any neighborhood you live in, you want to feel comfortable,” McCoy said.

A judge wills et Woods’s bond in Hamilton County court on Friday.

