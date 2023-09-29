Cincinnati honors legendary radio show host with street dedication

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The City of Cincinnati honored one of the most influential radio personalities in African-American talk radio Friday in Avondale.

Cincinnati leaders announced that the old WCIN station, the second oldest Black radio station in the U.S., on Glenwood Avenue, near the corner of Vine Street, would be named “Lincoln Ware Way” after the legendary Lincoln Ware.

“Aww, it means so much to me. I never thought in a thousand years, 50 years later, I’d be back here on this same street where I started with a street sign. You know, I never imagined that,” Ware said.

Glenwood Avenue means so much more for Ware because that is also where he met his wife, Sharon, who came to the station one day while he was on air.

”She rung the back doorbell and I went back there to see who it was and she said, I just wanted to meet you. and I said oh, she’s kind of cute, said what’s your number? give me your number. She gave me her number and the rest is history,” Ware said.

Ware was born and raised in Cincinnati and started in radio in 1973 as a disc jockey for the station.

He then worked at the WIZ, WPFB-AM, and 700 WLW. He continues hosting the “The Lincoln Ware Show” on WDBZ and also hosts the T.V. show “Cincinnati Issues with Lincoln Ware.” He has also made appearances on CNN, FOX News, and MSNBC.

Ware says as long as people are listening, he is not looking to retire any time soon.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.