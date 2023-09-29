Contests
Coroner ID’s teen killed in Bond Hill drive-by double shooting

The shooting happened on Paddock Road at around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023.
By Courtney King and Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 9:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A teenager is dead and another is wounded in a drive-by double shooting in Bond Hill, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

The Hamilton County Coroner has identified the victim as 15-year-old Jamir Thompkins.

The shooting was reported at 8:20 p.m. Thursday in the 4900 block of Paddock Road.

Police say they found two victims in the parking lot suffering from gunshot wounds.

A 15-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, homicide investigators announced in a news release early Friday.

The other shooting victim was taken by the Cincinnati Fire Department to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Police said they were not releasing further information on the surviving victim as they continue to investigate.

The 15-year-old who was killed is the seventh juvenile gunned down in Cincinnati so far this year, up from four teens slain at this time in 2022, according to the latest police statistics available.

While juvenile gun violence is dramatically up this year, homicides overall in the city are not.

The teen is the 51st homicide victim so far this year, down from 60 homicides at this time last year, police confirm.

For years now, Cincinnati homicide investigators have closed their cases with arrests at rates higher than the national average.

Police leaders have credited the department’s dedicated officers, data-driven approach, technology, cameras and Crime Stoppers, an anonymous way for the community to submit tips.

Anyone who has information about this young man’s killing is urged to contact the Cincinnati Police Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542 or Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.

